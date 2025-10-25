Peapod Lane Capital LLC Acquires 279,417 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ALTO

Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,417 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned about 1.59% of Alto Ingredients worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 30.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 515,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 119,149 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

