Peapod Lane Capital LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Limoneira Co $LMNR

Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 123,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Limoneira accounts for approximately 1.9% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned 0.68% of Limoneira as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,278,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $4,487,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. Limoneira Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

LMNR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

