Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul $JAJL Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS:JAJL opened at $28.76 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $242.48 million and a PE ratio of 25.04.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Company Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

