Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 169,313 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Fielder Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,313 shares during the quarter. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF accounts for 3.2% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 185,930 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 147,304 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,488,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITB opened at $60.16 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

