Insight Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457,045 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,896,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,416,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

