Curio Wealth LLC Purchases 35,053 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 159,331.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,699,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,913,000 after acquiring an additional 421,394 shares during the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 417,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $31.86 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

