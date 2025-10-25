Curio Wealth LLC Grows Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 48,318.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVRE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $5,365,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 306,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 114,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

