Curio Wealth LLC Purchases 10,993 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 366,433.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,963 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,900 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,040,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

