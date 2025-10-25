Insight Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF $TACK

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $740,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA TACK opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of -0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Announces Dividend

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.1023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

