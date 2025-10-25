Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 595 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Insight Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.78.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Time to Take Notice: PEGA’s GenAI Blueprint Delivers Huge Q3 Beat
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/20 – 10/24
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.