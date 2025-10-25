Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,232,000. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLB during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SLB by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLB by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 493,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLB by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays upped their target price on SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius initiated coverage on SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

SLB Stock Down 0.5%

SLB stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.SLB’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Insider Activity

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

