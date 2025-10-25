Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $939,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.