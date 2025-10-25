General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 101.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $68.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

