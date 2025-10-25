Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $328,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after buying an additional 265,389 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,185,000 after buying an additional 215,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,370,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 634,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,570,000 after buying an additional 146,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,802,876 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.3%

MCO stock opened at $490.54 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $532.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.33.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

