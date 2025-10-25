iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,223,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $680.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $660.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $681.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

