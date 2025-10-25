Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 998 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $218.51 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $219.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

