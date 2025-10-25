Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 47.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.38.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.84 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,916.15. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,187. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

