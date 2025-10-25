Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,214 shares of company stock worth $17,548,337 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $101.08 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

