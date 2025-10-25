iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Boosted by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,223,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $680.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $681.80. The company has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

