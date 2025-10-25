Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 300 price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBOX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 173 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BBOX

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 155.10 on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 121.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 165.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.51.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.