Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE)

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 217 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.30% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PensionBee Group
PensionBee Group Trading Down 3.8%
PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.87%. On average, analysts expect that PensionBee Group will post -9.3899999 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at PensionBee Group
In other PensionBee Group news, insider Jonathan Lister Parsons sold 89,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149, for a total transaction of £132,869.26. Also, insider Romi Savova sold 127,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149, for a total transaction of £190,678.28. Corporate insiders own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
About PensionBee Group
PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £6.3 billion in assets on behalf of more than 286,000 customers.
Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.
PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PensionBee Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Time to Take Notice: PEGA’s GenAI Blueprint Delivers Huge Q3 Beat
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/20 – 10/24
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.