Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE)

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 217 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.50.

PensionBee Group Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of PensionBee Group stock opened at GBX 152.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.80 million, a PE ratio of -81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.55. PensionBee Group has a 52-week low of GBX 131 and a 52-week high of GBX 175.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.87%. On average, analysts expect that PensionBee Group will post -9.3899999 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PensionBee Group

In other PensionBee Group news, insider Jonathan Lister Parsons sold 89,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149, for a total transaction of £132,869.26. Also, insider Romi Savova sold 127,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149, for a total transaction of £190,678.28. Corporate insiders own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £6.3 billion in assets on behalf of more than 286,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

