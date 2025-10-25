AlTi Global Inc. Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $184.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

