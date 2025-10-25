AlTi Global Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.21.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

