Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,489 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,090 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,194.75.

Get Bellway alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bellway

Bellway Price Performance

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,748 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,430.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,561.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,134 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 176.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bellway had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellway will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellway declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bellway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.