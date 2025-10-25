Berenberg Bank Lowers Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 450

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 465 to GBX 450 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.

HTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 350 to GBX 400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Collins Stewart reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 498.

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 351.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £546.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 245 and a twelve month high of GBX 377.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 328.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 296.44.

Hunting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hunting news, insider Margaret Amos acquired 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 332 per share, with a total value of £9,983.24. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

