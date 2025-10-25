NatWest Group plc Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

NatWest Group plc decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,917 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 4.1% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. President Capital raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,743 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,844 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

