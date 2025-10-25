Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Position Increased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,430,000 after purchasing an additional 517,906 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $75.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

