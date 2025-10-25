Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.42. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.