Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 3,992 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $48.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

