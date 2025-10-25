Keeler Thomas Management LLC Invests $5.49 Million in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $5,313,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $3,508,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 135,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

