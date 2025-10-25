Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFSI opened at $37.38 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $200.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Financial Services by 148.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Eagle Financial Services by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eagle Financial Services by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFSI. DA Davidson lowered shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Financial Services from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

