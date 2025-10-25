Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.58. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 499.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 433,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 360,845 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 83,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 447,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

