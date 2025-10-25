Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Trading Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.35. Approximately 441,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 841,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globalstar presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $67.15 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 17.80%. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $805,030.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 320,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,859.08. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $159,430.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 107,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,889.75. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,670 over the last three months. 61.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

