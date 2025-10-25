Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 5,798 shares.The stock last traded at $1,764.14 and had previously closed at $1,765.96.

Biglari Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,597.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,398.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

