Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.20 and last traded at $76.46. 283,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 468,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 3,200 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $249,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 139,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,074.75. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Doherty purchased 1,500 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,470. This trade represents a 5.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $558,298. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 60,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

