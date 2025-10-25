Northstar Asset Management Inc. Sells 191 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TIP opened at $111.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.