Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 258.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 76,453 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

JBND opened at $54.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $54.87.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.