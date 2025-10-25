Curio Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in World Equity ETF $DFAW

Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report) by 44,133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in World Equity ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in World Equity ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 326,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,709 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in World Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in World Equity ETF by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in World Equity ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

DFAW stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. World Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $917.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01.

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

