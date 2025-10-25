Curio Wealth LLC Buys 703 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after acquiring an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $210.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.94.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

