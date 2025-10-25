Curio Wealth LLC Has $31.34 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 151,240.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up about 13.7% of Curio Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Curio Wealth LLC owned about 1.87% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $31,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 148.4% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.6601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.3%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.