Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,703,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $179,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $113.04 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $113.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

