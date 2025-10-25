EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $173,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after acquiring an additional 348,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $757,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $106.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

