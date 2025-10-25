Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $137.67 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $137,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $293.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.35 and a 200 day moving average of $258.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.63.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

