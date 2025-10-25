Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR is Curio Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 48,952.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Curio Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Curio Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $24.09 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

