Curio Wealth LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF $AVDV

Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 19,918.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 379.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $90.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $90.58.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

