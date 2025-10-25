Curio Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 188,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

DFIV stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

