Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $147.10 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $147,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $267.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.99 and a 200-day moving average of $256.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

