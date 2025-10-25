Curio Wealth LLC Purchases 37,550 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 110,441.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Curio Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

