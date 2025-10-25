State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $36.65 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $36,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 519,669.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,490,411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,118,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,504,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,524,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 69.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000,000 after buying an additional 990,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,761,000 after buying an additional 742,829 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,538,345 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,628 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $154.55 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.20 and a 200-day moving average of $155.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.84.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

