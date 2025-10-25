Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Research Coverage Started at Jones Trading

Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.33.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $313.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $315.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.96.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,243.28. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the sale, the director owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.